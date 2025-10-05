Syria holds first parliamentary elections since fall of Assad regime

Voting has concluded across most Syrian provinces in the country’s first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Assad regime.

According to Syria’s Supreme Election Committee, vote counting is currently underway, with results expected to be announced in the coming hours.

The election aims to fill 210 parliamentary seats under a mixed system, where two-thirds of lawmakers are elected by local electoral colleges and one-third are appointed directly by President Ahmed Al-Sahraa. Seats are allocated based on population size and social representation.

However, not all regions participated. Voting in large parts of Raqqa and Hasakah has been postponed due to “security and logistical challenges,” while all constituencies in Sweida Province will remain vacant until authorities determine “appropriate conditions” for voting.

This vote marks a significant step in Syria’s political transition following the overthrow of the Assad regime, though logistical and security hurdles continue to affect nationwide participation.