Syria's al-Sharaa rejects military action against Hezbollah despite Trump's push - report

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is currently unwilling to launch a military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite recent remarks by US President Trump suggesting that Damascus could take the lead in addressing the Iran-backed group's military presence instead of Israel.

According to a Syrian source cited by Israel's public broadcaster Kan 11, al-Sharaa fears that direct military action against Hezbollah would be viewed across the Arab world as serving Israeli interests, potentially undermining Syria's regional legitimacy.

The source added that Damascus has ruled out any military involvement against Hezbollah as long as Israeli forces remain deployed in parts of southern Syria captured following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Syria reportedly considers an Israeli withdrawal from those areas a key prerequisite before reconsidering its position.

The issue gained renewed attention after Trump stated on Tuesday that Syria's new leadership could play a significant role in dismantling Hezbollah's military capabilities, suggesting that Damascus could assume responsibilities currently carried out by Israel.

According to several reports, the possibility of Syrian involvement in addressing Hezbollah's presence has been discussed in regional diplomatic channels in recent months.

However, al-Sharaa has recently clarified that Syria's immediate priorities remain securing the Syrian-Lebanese border and preventing the smuggling of weapons intended for Hezbollah. He emphasized that no Syrian military operation inside Lebanese territory is currently under consideration.

Syria's cautious approach has reportedly been reinforced by Turkey. According to Kan 11, Ankara has conveyed messages to Syrian officials urging them to avoid direct confrontation with Hezbollah, fearing that such a move could further strengthen Israel's strategic position in the region.

New details have also emerged regarding discussions involving Israeli and Lebanese representatives. Reports indicate that Trump proposed a framework in which the Syrian military would play a central role in a future effort to disarm Hezbollah.

The proposal, however, has reportedly faced skepticism from multiple sides. Israeli officials have questioned Syria's ability to effectively confront Hezbollah, while Lebanese authorities oppose the presence of foreign troops operating within Lebanon.

Several Israeli officials have also expressed concern over ongoing negotiations between Washington and regional actors. According to these officials, some of the arrangements currently under discussion could ultimately strengthen Hezbollah politically and militarily rather than diminish its influence.