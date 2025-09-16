Syria steps up security talks with Israel under US pressure, sources say

Recommended -

Syria has intensified negotiations with Israel over a limited security arrangement, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as Washington presses for tangible progress ahead of this month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The initiative, encouraged by the United States, is aimed at producing enough movement for President Donald Trump to highlight a diplomatic achievement on the global stage, four people briefed on the talks told Reuters.

While the arrangement would stop well short of a formal peace treaty, Damascus views it as a possible way to push back against recent Israeli land seizures.

Securing even a modest deal would be notable given Israel’s hardline stance during months of contacts and Syria’s weakened position after years of conflict, several sources said.

Internal strife in southern Syria has further complicated Damascus’ hand, particularly in Sweida, where government forces have been accused of executing Druze civilians. The violence has fueled calls for autonomy and demands for a humanitarian corridor linking Sweida with the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

Two senior Druze leaders, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters that Israel has sought to bolster fragmented Druze factions since the Sweida clashes.

They said Israel has supplied weapons and ammunition, while a Western intelligence official and two Druze commanders added that Israel is also paying salaries to many of the estimated 3,000 Druze militia members in the area.