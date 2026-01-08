Syrian army targets Kurdish forces in Aleppo, Israel sounds the alarm

Syrian government forces began a new military campaign in Aleppo on Thursday, announcing precision strikes against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in several northern neighborhoods of the city.

The operation prompted authorities to enforce a citywide curfew in affected districts and warn residents to avoid areas of active fighting.

According to Syria’s military operations command, movement was banned from 1:30 p.m. in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiya, and Bani Zayd, with restrictions to remain in place until further notice. The army said the measures were taken to protect civilians as operations progressed.

Earlier in the day, local authorities opened two temporary humanitarian corridors to allow residents to leave conflict zones. The evacuation window, which lasted three hours, enabled civilians to reach safer parts of the city before the curfew took effect.

Turkey signaled it could assist the campaign if formally requested by Damascus, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry. Both Syria and Turkey consider the SDF a terrorist organization.

The offensive follows days of escalating violence, with Syrian media reporting repeated shelling of residential areas by SDF forces. Gunfire and artillery strikes reportedly struck multiple neighborhoods, damaging a school and a hospital. Since clashes erupted earlier this week, at least six people have been killed and dozens wounded, including civilians and a Syrian soldier.

In response to the unrest, the Syrian army reinforced its presence in Aleppo, deploying additional troops, tanks, and armored vehicles along key front lines.

Daily life in the city has been heavily disrupted, with government offices closed, classes suspended at schools and universities, and all flights at Aleppo International Airport canceled.

The escalation drew international criticism, including from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who accused the Syrian government of targeting the Kurdish population. He warned that continued attacks on minorities undermine claims of reform and risk fueling further violence if left unchallenged by the international community.