Syrian First Lady Asma al-Assad diagnosed with leukemia

Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to a spokesperson for the Syrian presidency.

The 48-year-old first lady is set to undergo a specialized treatment protocol for acute myeloid leukemia, necessitating her withdrawal from public engagements and requiring her to isolate herself.

The official statement detailed that Asma was diagnosed after presenting several symptoms and undergoing a comprehensive series of medical tests and examinations.

“Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She will be following a special treatment protocol that requires her to step away from public duties and isolate herself,” the spokesperson said.

This diagnosis comes nearly five years after Asma, a native of the United Kingdom, announced in August 2019 that she was "completely" cancer-free following a year-long battle with breast cancer.

Asma al-Assad has been a prominent public figure in Syria, often seen at charitable events and involved in various social initiatives.