Syrian president al-Sharaa once again rejects the possibility of intervention against Hezbollah

The Syrian transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, once again ruled out on Sunday any prospect of Syrian military intervention against Hezbollah, despite recent discussions about a possible role for Damascus in the disarmament of the terrorist group.

According to several regional media outlets, one of the options being considered as part of American diplomatic efforts to end the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah would be to assign Syria part of the responsibility for disarming the Iranian-backed organization.

Questioned by the Al-Mashhad channel, al-Sharaa rejected this option saying, “We are seeking to build economic ties between Lebanon and Syria, not military ones.” He went on to say, "Syria can contribute to a positive solution by supporting the Lebanese state, strengthening institutions, and building ties among Lebanese forces, including Hezbollah,” affirming that Syria could play a positive role in regional stability. He also assured that Damascus did not intend to restore the influence that the Syrian regime once exercised in Lebanon.

These statements come as US President Donald Trump has once again raised his rhetoric toward Iran. In a message posted on social media, he demanded that Tehran end the activities of its regional allies, notably in Lebanon, or face new American strikes.

This new exchange comes amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran Switzerland. The discussions notably focus on Iran’s nuclear program, economic sanctions, and the role of armed groups supported by Iran in the region.