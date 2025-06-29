Syrians urge Damascus to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara

Recommended -

News over Rabat and Damascus restoring diplomatic ties and Morocco's expectation of Syrian recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara has sparked many reactions inside Syria in support of such a step.

In an open letter to Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, which was obtained by i24NEWS, the Syrian Liberal Party called on the Syrian leader to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, and urged Damascus to draft a list of designated terror organizations banned from Syrian territory, which should include the Polisario Front.

"We congratulate and highly appreciate the courageous step taken by the Syrian State represented by closing the offices of the Polisario Front on May 27th of May, and we consider this achievement as a reward for the efforts we have exerted over the past ten years in uncovering the malignant role of this terrorist and separatist organization, which is supported by and connected with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and has been one of the Iranian tools in fighting against the Syrian people," the Syrian Liberal Party said in a letter to President Al-Sharaa.

In the letter, the Syrian Liberal Party encouraged the Syrian President "to hasten official and clear recognition of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its Sahara," a matter of consensus among Arab states as well as other influential international powers, including the United States.

"This step will put an end to a period in which the ousted Assad regime used to scorn the historical relations between Syria and the Kingdom of Morocco," the Syrian Liberal Party said, stating that "such a step will start a new era of good relationship, mutual respect and cooperation and a strategic partnership between the two countries."

The Syrian Liberal Party added in its letter to Al-Sharaa: "For the Syrian State, it has become an urgent need to officially and immediately recognize the Moroccan sovereignty over its Sahara to prevent any speculations or malicious efforts that aim at hindering the progress in correcting the course of Syrian-Moroccan relations."

Fahad Al-Masri, President of the Founding Committee of the Syrian Liberal Party: "Our commitment to building the best relations with the Kingdom of Morocco stems from our knowledge and awareness of the importance and impact of the Kingdom of Morocco in international and regional politics. We consider this to be a prominent gain for Syria in restoring its relations with the international community in a healthy and correct manner."