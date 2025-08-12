"Take to the streets, a free Iran is not a dream," Israeli PM addresses Iranian people

Recommended -

In a powerful and direct video address released Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the people of Iran to stand up against their government and fight for freedom. Speaking to the “proud people of Iran,” Netanyahu urged Iranians to “take risks for freedom” and not allow the country’s ruling fanatics to continue ruining their lives.

“Take to the streets. Demand justice. Protest against tyranny,” Netanyahu declared, encouraging Iranians to “dare to dream” of a free and prosperous Iran.

The Israeli leader sharply criticized the Iranian regime, accusing it of imposing a costly 12-day war on Israel — a conflict he said Tehran “lost miserably.” He also highlighted the dire economic and social crises within Iran by quoting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi: “We have problems with water, electricity, money, and inflation — where do we not have a problem?” Netanyahu said this statement reveals a country in collapse.

Netanyahu lamented the suffering of ordinary Iranians, particularly during the harsh summer heat. “You don’t even have fresh, clean water for your children,” he said, contrasting this with Israel’s advanced water technology. “The day Iran is free, our experts will flood your cities with technology to get the water flowing again.”

Using vivid imagery, Netanyahu invited Iranians to imagine a restored homeland — skiing on the Karaj Dam, walking along a green Farahzad riverbank, and reviving the dried-up Lake Urmia. He accused Tehran’s leaders of wasting “hundreds of billions” on supporting proxy groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis instead of investing in Iran’s schools, hospitals, and infrastructure.

“You, descendants of Cyrus the Great, deserve much more,” he said. “Don’t let these fanatics ruin your lives one more minute.”

Netanyahu pledged support for the Iranian people: “You are not alone. Israel stands with you.” He ended his message with the phrase “Iran Baraye Irani” (Iran for Iranians) and echoed the words of Zionist founder Theodor Herzl: “If you want it, it is not a dream.” Netanyahu added, “If you want it, a free Iran is not a dream.”