Taliban representatives take posts in Afghan consulates in Germany

For the first time, a representative of the Taliban government has been stationed at the Afghan consulate in Bonn, marking the regime’s official presence within a diplomatic mission on German soil.

Another envoy is expected to assume a position at the consulate in Berlin in the coming weeks.

The move comes despite Germany not formally recognizing the Taliban, which has controlled Kabul since August 2021. Berlin regards the regime as illegitimate and maintains a policy of diplomatic isolation, a stance shared by very few countries, with Russia being a notable exception.

Following the Taliban’s return to power, diplomats appointed under Afghanistan’s previous government continued in their roles during a transitional period. This arrangement shifted in the autumn of 2024, when Kabul recalled the ambassador in Berlin and the consul general in Bonn, effectively halting the issuance of visas and passports from these missions. Only the consulate in Munich remained operational under the former diplomatic staff.

In early October, a photograph of the new Taliban envoy in Bonn, dressed in traditional Afghan attire, circulated widely on social media, drawing international attention and media scrutiny.

The developments have sparked a wave of resignations among diplomatic and administrative staff at the Bonn consulate. Employees opposed to what they see as a de facto recognition of the Taliban, and concerned for their safety and the legitimacy of their work, have left their positions in recent weeks, heightening tensions within the mission.