Tehran transfers sea-launched ballistic missile to Houthis - Iranian report

Tehran’s sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen’s Houthis, said Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday.

“Iran’s sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen’s fighters,” reported Tasnim.

“Now, the missile has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime,” Tasnim stated.

Tehran supports the Houthis but has repeatedly denied arming the group.

Houthis have been attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea region in an effort to demonstrate support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Most recently, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the group on Tuesday launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea. "M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned and operated bulk carrier, reported being struck by three of the missiles, but continued its voyage" with no casualties, read the statement.