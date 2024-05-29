Tehran transfers sea-launched ballistic missile to Houthis - Iranian report

Iran supports the group but has repeatedly denied arming it

FILE: In this photo obtained from the Iranian Fars News Agency, a Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. Iran
FILE: In this photo obtained from the Iranian Fars News Agency, a Qadr H long-range ballistic surface-to-surface missile is fired by Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, during a maneuver, in an undisclosed location in Iran, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. Iran(AP Photo/Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh)

Tehran’s sea-launched ballistic missile Ghadr has been made available to Yemen’s Houthis, said Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday.

“Iran’s sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen’s fighters,” reported Tasnim.

AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman
A Houthi soldier stands on board of the Israeli-linked Galaxy ship which was seized by the Houthis, in the port of Saleef, Yemen, May. 12, 2024.AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

“Now, the missile has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime,” Tasnim stated.

Tehran supports the Houthis but has repeatedly denied arming the group.

Houthis have been attacking shipping lanes in the Red Sea region in an effort to demonstrate support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the Israel-Hamas war.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795599983489524175

Most recently, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the group on Tuesday launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Red Sea. "M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek owned and operated bulk carrier, reported being struck by three of the missiles, but continued its voyage" with no casualties, read the statement.

