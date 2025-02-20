The Gulf’s Dilemma: Public Opinion on Israel, Gaza, and Trump | National Security Podcast

As the war in Gaza continues, Gulf governments find themselves navigating a complex reality—balancing political interests with a public that remains strongly pro-Palestinian. While leaders in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain have kept diplomatic channels open with Israel, anti-Israel sentiment on the streets continues to surge. Meanwhile, Qatar has positioned itself as both a mediator in the hostage deal and a patron of Hamas, raising questions about its long-term role in Gaza.

On this week’s episode of The National Security Podcast, Nicole Zedeck speaks with Ilan Zalayat from the Institute for National Security Studies to examine the evolving Gulf-Israel dynamic. This episode explores how Gulf leaders navigate the war in Gaza and the hostage deal, balancing diplomacy with public sentiment. It examines Saudi public opinion on normalization with Israel, the impact of Trump’s return on Gulf policy, and Qatar’s evolving role in Gaza’s future.

