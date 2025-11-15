'They wanna buy a lot of jets': Trump says eyeing F-35 deal with Saudis

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is mulling a deal to supply Saudi Arabia with F-35 stealth fighter jets. "They wanna buy a lot of jets," the leader told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I'm looking at that. They've asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of '35' - but they want to buy actually more than that, fighter jets."

The potential sale of the Lockheed Martin LMT.N.-produced aircraft comes as Trump plans to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House next week, with the two leaders expected to ink economic and defense deals.

Trump has also reiterated his hope that Riyadh would soon join the Abraham Accords. Last month Trump said he hoped Saudi Arabia would "very soon" join other Muslim countries that signed the Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could shake up the political and security landscape in the Middle East, potentially strengthening U.S. influence in the region.

"I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in," Trump has said earlier this month.