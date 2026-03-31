Four IDF soldiers killed in southern Lebanon overnight; Trump is ready to end the war even if most of Hormuz remains closed | LIVE BLOG
According to a report in the WSJ, the president is willing to end the campaign even if most of the Hormuz Strait remains closed • The IDF continues to strike terror infrastructure in Lebanon
Iran War Day 32: Iran launched a barrage to the central region overnight after 60 hours without fire towards the Dan Area. A limited cluster bomb was launched, most fell in open areas, and no casualties were reported.
Four IDF soldiers were killed while fighting in Southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday. During the incident, two additional soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition and the other, a reservist, with moderate wounds. All served with the Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit. More updates from Sunday
Massive explosions at IRGC weapons facility in Isfahan, Iran, overnight
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US officials: Trump ready to end Iran war even if Hormuz stays closed, military options not immediate priority - report READ MORE
Four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon clash with Hezbollah overnight
An IDF officer and three soldiers were killed in a battle in southern Lebanon overnight into Tuesday, the IDF publicized early Tuesday morning.
The fourth soldier's name, who killed in the same incident in which the late Captain Noam Madmoni, Sergeant Ben Cohen, and Sergeant Maxim Antis were killed, has not yet been granted permission for publication and will be published later on Tuesday.
In addition, an IDF soldier was seriously injured in the incident, and a soldier and a reserve soldier were moderately injured.
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in central Israel, West Bank