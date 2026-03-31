Iran War Day 32: Iran launched a barrage to the central region overnight after 60 hours without fire towards the Dan Area. A limited cluster bomb was launched, most fell in open areas, and no casualties were reported.

Four IDF soldiers were killed while fighting in Southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed on Tuesday. During the incident, two additional soldiers were wounded, one in serious condition and the other, a reservist, with moderate wounds. All served with the Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit. More updates from Sunday