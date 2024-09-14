Top ISIS commander eliminated in Iraq

Iraqi forces and U.S. troops eliminated Abu Ali Al-Tunisi, a senior commander with the Islamic State group who was wanted by the United States, as well as several other prominent militants, Iraq’s military said on Friday.

The operation in Iraq’s western Anbar province began in late August, the Iraqi military said, and also involved members of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and Iraq’s air force.

Al-Tunisi was a key leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS). He was in charge of manufacturing for ISIS in Iraq, conducting training for ISIS members, including instruction on how to make explosives, suicide vests, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Al-Tunisi also provided advanced training on weapons development and the manufacturing of chemical weapons.