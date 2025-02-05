Trump envoy raises voice on hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov, held in Iraq

Trump's special envoy for hostages steps up in the case of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a researcher from Princeton University and Israeli-Russian citizen, held in Iraq since 2023 by the pro-Iranian militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

In a series of X posts, US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler directly implicated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, accusing him of having "consistently made false promises to the prior administration about releasing her."

Boehler said that US President Donald Trump had turned his attention to the Iraqi prime minister. He said that if Tsurkov "does not come home now," al-Sudani "is either incapable and should be FiRED [sic] or worse COMPLICIT. Bring Elizabeth home now!"

This intervention, following the sharing of a tweet from the hostage's sister, marks a significant escalation in American diplomatic pressure on Baghdad to secure the release of the researcher. Tsurkov was kidnapped in March 2023, with her whereabouts remaining unknown.