Trump envoy raises voice on hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov, held in Iraq

In a series of posts on X, Trump's hostage envoy Adam Boehler directly implicated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
(FILES) This picture provided late on July 5, 2023 by Syrian journalist Ahmad Mohamad who took the photo in Istanbul on May 26, 2017, shows Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who had been missing in Iraq for months.
(FILES) This picture provided late on July 5, 2023 by Syrian journalist Ahmad Mohamad who took the photo in Istanbul on May 26, 2017, shows Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who had been missing in Iraq for months.Ahmad Mohamad / AFP

Trump's special envoy for hostages steps up in the case of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a researcher from Princeton University and Israeli-Russian citizen, held in Iraq since 2023 by the pro-Iranian militia Kataeb Hezbollah.

In a series of X posts, US Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler directly implicated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, accusing him of having "consistently made false promises to the prior administration about releasing her."

Boehler said that US President Donald Trump had turned his attention to the Iraqi prime minister. He said that if Tsurkov "does not come home now," al-Sudani "is either incapable and should be FiRED [sic] or worse COMPLICIT. Bring Elizabeth home now!"

This intervention, following the sharing of a tweet from the hostage's sister, marks a significant escalation in American diplomatic pressure on Baghdad to secure the release of the researcher. Tsurkov was kidnapped in March 2023, with her whereabouts remaining unknown.

This article received 0 comments

Comments