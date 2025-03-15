Trump announces 'decisive and powerful' military action against Houthis, says Iran must cease support for group

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the launch of a “decisive and powerful military action” against Yemen’s Houthi jihadists after the group announced the resumption of attacks against Israeli and Western vessels in the Red Sea.

Reports of powerful U.S. airstrikes on dozens of Houthi targets in Sana'a began coming around the time of the announcement.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” the leader said in a social media post. “No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”