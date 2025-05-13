Trump halted Houthi operation over lack of results - report

US President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire with the Houthis last week because the operation failed to achieve its goals, according to a report in the New York Times Monday.

Trump surprised the world when he announced an end to the war against the Houthis without providing a significant reason for it, besides saying that they "capitulated." Despite this, the new report suggests that the victory claimed by Trump actually cost more than he was willing to spend, with more than $1 billion in the month of escalating operations against the Iran-backed group. Trump expected more significant results in a short period of time and the enemy's determination combined with the high costs led him to retreat.

Trump authorized the operation and wanted to see results within 30 days of the attacks, which occurred as remembered, two months ago. According to the reports, on the 31st day he asked for a progress report, and the results he sought were lacking. The US did not even establish air superiority over the militants – instead, the mission had high expenditures without a military victory.

What the Houthis achieved

In the first 30 days, the militias shot down seven American MQ-9 drones worth an estimated $30 million each. This affected the US Central Command's ability to track the organization and harm it.

Several American F-16 aircraft and an F-35 fighter jet almost got hit by Houthi air defenses, which made the possibility of American casualties real, according to several American officials.

Two pilots and a crew member on the flight deck were injured in two F/A-18 Super Hornet incidents, which fell into the Red Sea from the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in a span of 10 days.

Furthermore, the US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth risked the lives of American pilots by publishing operational plans for attacks in Chad on the Signal app.

The high cost of the operation

According to the report, the Pentagon sent to the Middle East two aircraft carriers, B-2 bombers and additional combat aircraft, as well as Patriot and THAAD air defenses. At the end of the first 30 days of the operation, its cost exceeded $1 billion.

Departure point

Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, who had already been in nuclear talks with Iran mediated by Oman, reported that senior figures in Oman offered a way out – the US would stop the bombing campaign and the Houthis would stop attacking their ships in the Red Sea. This came without an agreement to stop sabotaging ships that the Houthis associate with Israel. Thus, on May 5, CENTCOM received a sudden order to halt the attacks.