Trump: Israel is prohibited from bombing Lebanon

President Donald Trump on Friday stated that "the U.S. will work with Lebanon, separate from Iran, and will deal with the Hezbollah situation appropriately. Israel will no longer bomb Lebanon. They have been forbidden to do so by the United States of America. Enough is enough!"

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The statement is in contradiction to the state department document presented just yesterday which states that "Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities."

Trump's fiery message on Truth Social also appeared to deny a report in Axios claiming that his administration is negotiating a deal whereby the Islamic Regime would give up its stockpiles of highly-enriched uranium in exchange for the release of $20 billion in frozen assets.

“The USA will get all Nuclear ‘dust’ created by our great B2 Bombers. No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form,” Trump wrote.