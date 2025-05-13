Trump, MBS coordinate strategy to end conflict in Gaza

US President Donald Trump began his first tour of the Middle East since his re-election on Tuesday, landing in Riyadh where his plane was escorted by three Saudi F-15 fighters.

This visit comes the day after the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, an IDF soldier kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. According to the State Department quoted by the Saudi channel Al-Sharq, "Washington is coordinating with Riyadh on the issue of ending the war in Gaza." The president's schedule includes a meeting and dinner with Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, as well as participation in a bilateral investment forum.

Sources in Doha told the UK-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper that Trump will discuss with his Qatari hosts "urgent regional issues, including the war in Gaza and efforts to end it." These sources specify that no confirmation has been given regarding possible meetings between the American delegation and Hamas officials, several of whom reside in Qatar.

In Riyadh, attempts are being made to convince Trump to adopt the Saudi approach to resolving the Palestinian issue. "A senior official in the royal family described a great optimism about the possibility of convincing Trump to accept a comprehensive deal including the recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state, the end of the war in Gaza with the exclusion of Hamas, and the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries," reported a source close to the negotiations.

Trump will also meet with the president of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Saudi Arabia, as well as Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara. The tour, which excludes Israel, will continue to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The American president also confirmed that the Pentagon will receive a luxuriously equipped Boeing 747 as a gift, worth several hundred million dollars, from Qatar.