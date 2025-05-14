Trump meets Syria's al-Sharaa after announcing sanctions to be lifted

US President Donald Trump met with Syria's Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey joined by phone, praising Trump's intention to lift sanctions on Syria, a sentiment echoed by bin Salman.

Trump urged al-Sharaa to seize the "tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country," according to a White House statement. He also pushed him to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel, expel foreign terrorists from Syria, deport Palestinian terrorists operating in the country, aid the US in preventing the Islamic State group from resurfacing, and take control of detention centers holding Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Syria.

Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP

Al-Sharaa thanked the leaders for giving him the opportunity to meet Trump, stressing the significance of Iran leaving Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. He also noted the shared interests between the US and Syria's new government in combating terrorism and destroying chemical weapons stores in the country. He also told Trump he is inviting US firms to invest in Syria's oil and gas sector.

Al-Sharaa reaffirmed that his country is commited to the 1974 ceasefire with Israel.