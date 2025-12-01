Trump praises Syria’s progress, warns Israel not to hinder country’s growth

In a post on his social network Truth Social, President Donald Trump praised what he described as “significant progress” in Syria under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, while calling on Israel to maintain close communication with Damascus.

Trump credited the lifting of “very strong sanctions” enacted during his administration with helping Syria “get back on its feet” and begin a path toward stability.

Trump characterized Syria’s current efforts as a “substantial” reconstruction process, led by the new government’s push to build a “prosperous” state.

He framed the moment as a “historic opportunity” to strengthen regional peace, presenting it as part of the broader successes claimed by his administration in the Middle East.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1995530542583087269 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Highlighting the importance of regional diplomacy, Trump stressed that Israel must maintain a “true and strong dialogue” with Syria and avoid actions that could hinder the country’s development. He described President al-Sharaa as a “determined” leader working toward a new era, which could eventually support a stable bilateral relationship between Jerusalem and Damascus.

The remarks come as Syria continues efforts to rebuild its institutions following the fall of the Assad regime, with Israel carefully monitoring developments.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1995529960711430375 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the same day as Trump’s post, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in Damascus. According to the Syrian Presidency, the two discussed recent regional developments and matters of shared interest.