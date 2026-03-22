Trump sets Iran 48-hour ultimatum for opening Hormuz

U.S. President Trump on Saturday gave the Islamic Republic of Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its power plants by the American military.

"If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first," the U.S. leader wrote in a message posted to his Truth Social network.