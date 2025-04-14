Trump: Solving issues with Iran 'almost easy' ahead of new round of talks

"We have a problem with Iran, but I will solve that problem," US President Donald Trump said on Monday, adding: "It's almost an easy one."

This comes as Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, concluded talks with Tehran in Oman on Saturday, with another round scheduled next weekend in Rome. While Trump has stated that the movement was in the right direction, "nothing matters until we get it done."

On the agenda is the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the Iran-backed proxies throughout the Middle East, including the Houthis in Yemen. Trump has stated that he holds Iran responsible for all attacks emanating from the Houthis.

Iran, meanwhile, has stated that it is willing to limit its nuclear enrichment, while Israel has demanded that the program be completely dismantled, citing the Libyan model. Tehran has scoffed at the prospects of following Libya, however, with the example of slain leader Muammad Gaddafi serving as a warning.

The Trump administration is also attempting to broker a peace between Ukraine and Russia, which Trump said was "Biden's war, not mine."

Writing on his Truth social media, he said, "I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President! I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP."

"President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!"