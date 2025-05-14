Trump to lift sanctions against Syria, agrees to meet Ahmed al-Sharaa

In a dramatic reversal of American policy in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions against Syria, speaking on Tuesday from Riyadh. "I am going to order a halt to sanctions against Syria to give them a chance at greatness," Trump said during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Trump said the policy change would give Syria "a chance at greatness," telling an investment forum in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, "it's their time to shine."

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani celebrated the decision as a "pivotal turning point for the country" in an interview with the country's state news agency, SANA.

Trump clarified that he made this decision after urgent requests by his host, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, illustrating the growing influence of Riyadh on US diplomacy in the Middle East.

Even more surprising, Trump said he would "say hello" to interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday during his visit. This meeting would mark a de facto recognition of the new Syrian leadership by Washington, less than six months after the fall of the Assad regime.

Al-Sharaa, who came to power in December after his Islamist coalition's offensive overthrew Bashar al-Assad, is multiplying diplomatic initiatives. The Syrian leader is spearheading an intense normalization campaign among Arab and European capitals, seeking to legitimize his government on the international stage. All the while, however, fears remain over the jihadist nature of fighters under his leadership, with massacres already perpetrated against the Alawite majority, as well as the Druze.

This decision by Trump is part of a broader strategy to redefine American alliances in the Middle East, favoring pragmatism over ideological considerations. It also reflects the now central role of Saudi Arabia in the regional geopolitical architecture, particularly in Syria.