Turkey to host foreign minister of UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Saudi for Gaza talks

Several foreign ministers will meet on Monday in Istanbul to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the next steps on the path to stabilization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

The meeting would include foreign ministers who met U.S. President Donald Trump in New York in September, said Fidan.

"Firstly, negotiations with the parties are continually ongoing to ensure the ceasefire remains in place and to avoid misunderstandings. Necessary efforts are underway to ensure the inflow of humanitarian aid," Fidan said. "However, I regret to say that there are still obstacles posed by Israel to the inflow of the desired amount of humanitarian aid. Furthermore, how to proceed to the second phase, how to implement the stability force and other peace plan-specified bodies, are currently under discussion (with guarantor countries). Some are in advanced discussions, while others are in the early stages."

The attendees will include the foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, Turkey's foreign ministry said.

As the fragile truce in Gaza appears to hold, Israel says that it would continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and would respond firmly to any violation.

Earlier this week, amid violations of the ceasefire by the jihadists of Hamas, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that the Palestinian terror group made it clear that they are willing to give up governance in Gaza, adding that Qatar is trying to push them to acknowledge they need to disarm.