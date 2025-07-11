Turkish official to i24NEWS: PKK's burning of weapons a turning point toward terror-free future

Recommended -

Fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) began handing over their weapons near the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya on Friday, in a symbolic but significant step toward ending the decades-long conflict between Turkey and the militant group. Fighters were seen placing their weapons in a giant cauldron which was then set alight.

“The laying down of arms by PKK militants in Sulaymaniyah — a milestone of the third stage of the ongoing disarmament and decommissioning process — marks a concrete and welcome step toward ending the group’s decades-long campaign of violence," a senior Turkish official speaking on condition of anonymity told i24NEWS.

"We view this development as an irreversible turning point—an opportunity to protect innocent lives and build a future free from terror. Turkey remains committed to supporting all efforts that prioritize disarmament, stability, and lasting reconciliation in the region.”

It is understood that militants who hand in weapons will stay in Iraq and pledge to halt all PKK activities.

Since the PKK launched its insurgency against Turkey in 1984, the conflict has claimed over 40,000 lives.