U.S. airstrikes target capital of Sana’a and other Houthi strongholds
The bombing campaign ordered by the Trump admin against the Yemen-based, Iran-backed jihadists is ongoing
The Houthi jihadists in Yemen are reporting heavy U.S. airstrikes with at least 30 strikes targeting the capital Sana’a, and the governorates of Saada and Al-Jawf.
