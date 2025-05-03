U.S. approves possible $3.5 bln sale of air defense missiles to Saudi Arabia

The United States has approved a weapons sale to Saudi Arabia to the tune of $3.5 billion, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday.

The deal includes 1,000 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 50 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that contributes to political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region," the Pentagon said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump meanwhile is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia later in the month. The tour, which will the first of Trump's second term, will also see him make stops in the UAE and Qatar.