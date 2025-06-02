U.S. backs plan to integrate foreign rebel fighters into Syrian army

The United States has expressed conditional support for a plan by Syria’s new leadership to integrate thousands of former foreign rebel fighters into the national army, as long as the process is carried out transparently, according to President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria.

Three senior Syrian defense officials confirmed that the plan involves incorporating roughly 3,500 foreign fighters—mostly Uighurs from China and neighboring countries—into a newly established military unit, the 84th Division of the Syrian Army. The unit would also include regular Syrian troops.

Asked by Reuters in Damascus whether Washington supports the controversial move, Thomas Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Trump’s special envoy to Syria, said: “I would say there is an understanding, with transparency.”

Barrack emphasized that many of the fighters have proven to be “very loyal” to the new Syrian administration, arguing it is more pragmatic to integrate them into a structured state institution rather than risk their marginalization or return to insurgency.

The issue of foreign fighters—many of whom once fought with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate—has long been a sticking point in any potential Western engagement with Syria. HTS seized control of the country last year after toppling longtime President Bashar al-Assad, and the question of how to deal with former rebels remains fraught.

Until recently, the U.S. had called for the exclusion of most foreign fighters from any future security arrangements. The apparent shift in policy signals a notable recalibration in Washington’s approach to post-conflict stabilization in Syria.