U.S. envoy's "Zionist" ring sends shockwaves on social media

A photo showing U.S. President Donald Trump's deputy Middle East envoy donning a ring embellished with the Star of David to a meeting with Lebanon's leader triggered outrage in Arabic social and broadcast media.

As Morgan Orgatus, who is Jewish, shook hands with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, her Star of David ring was visible in the frame, sparking accusations such as her being “more Zionist than her predecessors.”

Her direct superior, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, is likewise Jewish-American, as is his predecessor Amos Hochstein, who was born in Jerusalem and served in the Israel Defense Forces.

Ortagus is the first senior Trump admin official to visit Lebanon amid the fragile ceasefire agreed by Israel and the Lebanon-based Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah.