U.S. held secret talks with Iran to put end to Houthi attacks - report

Washington has been holding secret talks with the mullah regime in Tehran, in an attempt to put a halt to attacks on ships in the Red Sea by one of Iran's proxies, U.S. and Iranian officials told British outlet The Financial Times on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the undirect talks took place in the Gulf state of Oman in January.

It was also reported that a second round of talks was supposed to take place last month, but it was postponed due to U.S. involvement in the talks between Israel and Hamas regarding the release of hostages held by the Palestinian terror group in Gaza.

The Iran-aligned Houthis began attacking commercial shipping in November in solidarity with their fellow jihadists of Hamas. Despite reprisals from the U.S.-British coalition and other navies, the Houthis have escalated their campaign of attacks on commercial vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.