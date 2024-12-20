U.S. kills top ISIS commander as group tries to free operatives held in Syria

U.S. Central Command announced on Friday that its forces conducted a precision airstrike Thursday targeting ISIS leader Abu Yusif aka Mahmud in Syria's Dayr az Zawr Province, killing him and another operative of the terrorist group. The strike came as the U.S. is working to thwart the jihadists' attempt to free their brethren held in Syrian detention facilities.

"This airstrike is part of CENTCOM’s ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond," the CENTCOM statement read. "This strike was conducted in an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians."

“The United States — working with allies and partners in the region — will not allow ISIS to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute. ISIS has the intent to break out of detention the over 8,000 ISIS operatives currently being held in facilities in Syria. We will aggressively target these leaders and operatives, including those trying to conduct operations external to Syria," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.