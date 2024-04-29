U.S. military says it engaged 5 unmanned drones over Red Sea

The U.S. military said on Sunday it had engaged five unmanned drones over the Red Sea that "presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1784756926594588949 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

" These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels."

U.S. Central Command did not say in the statement if the drones were destroyed.