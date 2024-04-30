U.S. says Houthis attacked Greek Ship, UAV intercepted in Red Sea

The United States military has confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels launched three ballistic missiles overnight targeting a merchant vessel in the Red Sea, alongside an attack involving at least one drone aimed at American warships patrolling the strategic waterway.

According to a statement from Central Command, the Greek-owned MV Cyclades, flying a Malta flag, was the intended target of the three anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Despite the attempted strike, the vessel was able to continue its journey unharmed.

CENTCOM says its forces swiftly intercepted and destroyed another Houthi UAV that was on a trajectory towards the USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon, two American warships stationed in the Red Sea.

The targeted vessel, identified as a bulk carrier, was reportedly en route from Saleef, Yemen, toward the Suez Canal, according to marine tracking data.