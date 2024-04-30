U.S. says Houthis attacked Greek Ship, UAV intercepted in Red Sea

According to a statement from Central Command, the Greek-owned MV Cyclades, flying a Malta flag, was the intended target of the three anti-ship ballistic missiles

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea.
The United States military has confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels launched three ballistic missiles overnight targeting a merchant vessel in the Red Sea, alongside an attack involving at least one drone aimed at American warships patrolling the strategic waterway.

Despite the attempted strike, the vessel was able to continue its journey unharmed.

CENTCOM says its forces swiftly intercepted and destroyed another Houthi UAV that was on a trajectory towards the USS Philippine Sea and USS Laboon, two American warships stationed in the Red Sea. 

The targeted vessel, identified as a bulk carrier, was reportedly en route from Saleef, Yemen, toward the Suez Canal, according to marine tracking data. 

