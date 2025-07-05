UK Foreign Secretary visits Syria for first time in 14 years

Recommended -

After more than a decade of severed ties, the UK and Syria have officially renewed diplomatic relations, marked by the first ministerial visit since 2011.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Syrian officials in Damascus on Saturday to discuss avenues for cooperation and regional developments.

Lammy affirmed the UK’s support for Syria in meeting its international obligations and expressed a commitment to strengthening dialogue and bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

As part of the renewed engagement, the UK government announced a £94.5 million aid package aimed at providing urgent humanitarian support for Syrians, as well as assistance in reconstruction and chemical weapons removal.

According to Syrian state media, Lammy was received by senior Syrian official Al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus, alongside Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani. Discussions covered bilateral ties and ongoing regional and global developments, though no further details were disclosed.

The Syrian presidency confirmed the meeting via a post on X (formerly Twitter), signaling a new phase in UK-Syria relations after years of diplomatic freeze following the outbreak of Syria’s civil war.