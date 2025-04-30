UK takes part in strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The UK joined the US in airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Tuesday night, according to a statement by the military.

The Royal Air Force action was in response to the Houthis "threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, striking international ships, and killing innocent merchant mariners," the statement said.

The attack targeted buildings used to produce drones that have targeted ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The statement added that steps had been taken to reduce the risk of civilian casualties, including careful planning and launching the strikes after nightfall, "when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further."