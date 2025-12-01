US Envoy warns Iraq of potential Israeli action against Hezbollah - report

During a surprise visit to Baghdad on Monday, U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack reportedly warned Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani of an imminent Israeli military operation targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is expected to continue until the group is fully disarmed.

According to Saudi outlet Al-Hadath, Barrack cautioned that Israel could respond harshly against Iraq if pro-Iranian factions within the country intervene in support of Hezbollah.

An Iraqi government advisor speaking to Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed described a 70-minute meeting in which Barrack urged Al-Sudani to "control the factions and halt any practices that could support Hezbollah in Lebanon, whether financially or militarily, while also emphasizing the need for Iraq to remain neutral in any regional escalation or alignment."

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel signaling its intent to take decisive action against Hezbollah, and U.S. officials seeking to prevent a broader escalation involving Iraq.

Barrack’s intervention underscores Washington’s concern over the potential involvement of pro-Iranian groups and the risk of the conflict spreading beyond Lebanon’s borders.

Iraqi authorities have not yet publicly commented on the discussions, and it remains unclear what specific steps, if any, Baghdad will take to implement Barrack’s recommendations.