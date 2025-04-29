US Navy loses $67 million F-18 Super Hornet in Red Sea

The US military said that an F-18 Super Hornet was lost at sea on Monday after it fell off the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman.

The warplane was being towed when the crew lost control, one of whom was lightly wounded in the accident. The ship made a sharp maneuver to avoid an attack launched against it by the Houthis in Yemen.

Both the fighter plane and the towing vehicle fell, in possibly the greatest monetary loss caused to the US military by the Houthis since President Donald Trump ordered military operations to target the leaders and infrastructure of the Iran-backed group.

The Houthis said that they launched a drone and missile attack against the ship. An investigation by the US Navy is underway.