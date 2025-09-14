US Sen. Lankford to i24NEWS: Abraham Accords remain vital

Recommended -

On the fifth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK), co-chair of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, reflected on the agreements’ durability in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and their long-term importance for regional stability.

Lankford emphasized that the accords, first signed in 2020, have provided essential channels of communication between Israel and its Arab partners during one of the most difficult chapters in recent history.

“I shudder to think what things would be like now if we didn’t have prior relationships,” Lankford said, stressing that the groundwork of dialogue, normalization, and economic ties has proven critical in times of crisis.

The senator acknowledged that the war has tested the accords, especially as Arab leaders navigate domestic pressures to sever ties with Israel. Still, he argued that most governments in the region recognize the long-term benefits of cooperation. “Every country is trying to balance their political realities at home with the economic and security opportunities these relationships bring,” Lankford noted, pointing to the UAE’s recent remarks setting limits on Israeli sovereignty moves as an example of this delicate equilibrium.

On the question of expanding the accords, Lankford rejected the notion that momentum has stalled. He pointed to Hamas’s October 7th attack as a deliberate effort to derail normalization efforts. “There was a sense among Hamas that normalization was about to start accelerating even faster. They wanted to prevent that at all costs,” he said. While acknowledging the difficulty of expansion in the current climate, Lankford insisted that diplomatic groundwork continues and will be essential once stability returns to Gaza.

The senator also addressed questions about U.S. policy continuity across administrations. While the Trump administration spearheaded the accords, the Biden administration eventually embraced them through forums like the Negev Summit. Lankford stressed that the initiative must transcend partisanship. “These were not the Trump Accords. This is the Abraham Accords,” he said. “They were never designed to be just a few countries. They were designed to be a global effort.”

Looking ahead, Lankford pledged to continue championing the accords in Congress regardless of who occupies the White House. “As long as I’m in the Senate, I’m going to continue to push whoever the next president is to carry this forward,” he said