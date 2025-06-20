20 Iranian missiles launched in latest barrage, casualty toll at 21 including critically wounded teen | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Some 30 Iranian ballistic missiles were launched at Israel in the latest barrage. Initial reports of at least four impact sites in Haifa, central and southern Israel.

A MDA Spokesperson said that casualties from the latest Iranian barrage include a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to his upper body, and a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel wound to his lower limbs. MDA teams are scanning additional scenes.

