20 Iranian missiles launched in latest barrage, casualty toll at 21 including critically wounded teen | LIVE BLOG
Casualties include a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to his upper body, and a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel wound to his lower limbs
Some 30 Iranian ballistic missiles were launched at Israel in the latest barrage. Initial reports of at least four impact sites in Haifa, central and southern Israel.
A MDA Spokesperson said that casualties from the latest Iranian barrage include a 16-year-old boy in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to his upper body, and a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with a shrapnel wound to his lower limbs. MDA teams are scanning additional scenes.
Attack on Haifa included a cluster missile
