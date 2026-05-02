War likely to resume after Trump's rejection of latest proposal, says IRGC general

A senior Iranian military figure said that fighting with the U.S. was "likely" to resume after President Donald Trump stated he was dissatisfied with Tehran's latest proposal, regime media reported on Saturday.

The comments of General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, one of the top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, were relayed by the Fars news agency, considered as a mouthpiece of the the powerful paramilitary body.

“Evidence has shown that the Americans do not not adhere to any commitments,” Asadi was quoted as saying.

He further added that Washington's decision-making was "primarily media-driven aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created."

Iranian armed forces are ready "for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans," he said, going to assert that the Iran war would prove for the U.S. a tragedy comparable with what was for Israel the October 7 massacre.

"Just as our martyred Leader said that the Zionist regime will never be the same as before the Al‑Aqsa Storm operation [the name chosen by Hamas leadership for the October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel], the United States will also never return to what it was before its attack on Iran," he said. "The world has understood the true nature of America, and no matter how much malice it shows now, it is no longer the America that many once feared."