'We are no longer a pawn:' Lebanon’s President declares 'new phase' after Israel ceasefire

A day after a ceasefire with Israel took effect, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared that the country is entering “a new phase,” focused on securing lasting agreements to ensure sovereignty and regional stability.

In his first televised address since the truce, Aoun said Lebanon must move beyond the ceasefire toward “a phase of transition to permanent agreements that protect the rights of our people, the unity of our land, and the sovereignty of our state.”

He also framed the moment as a turning point in Lebanon’s political independence, stating, “We have taken back Lebanon and the power to make decisions for Lebanon for the first time in nearly half a century.” Emphasizing a more assertive national stance, he added that Lebanon would no longer serve as “a pawn in anyone’s game” or a battleground for external conflicts.

Addressing the possibility of direct negotiations with Israel—a contentious issue domestically—Aoun sought to preempt criticism, insisting such talks “are not a sign of weakness nor a concession,” and would not come at the expense of “any right, principle, or national sovereignty.”