“We need the hostages to go home as soon as possible,” says Jordanian Queen

Queen Rania al-Abdullah of Jordan shared her nuanced perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during a recent interview with CBS's "Face the Nation," highlighting moments of empathy and understanding towards Israel.

She expressed her daily effort to empathize with Israeli mothers who have children held hostage by Hamas, acknowledging their pain with the statement, "I challenge myself every single day to put myself in the shoes of an Israeli mother."

Queen Rania emphasized the urgency of resolving the conflict swiftly, calling for the return of hostages and an end to the war.

Notably, she extended her sympathies towards Israel's traumatic experiences, particularly the events of October 7, urging for a constructive response. While discussing the anti-Israel protests on college campuses, Queen Rania emphasized the peaceful nature of the majority of demonstrations and rejected efforts to characterize protesting students as "pro-Hamas."

In addressing Israel's approach to the conflict, she offered constructive criticism, suggesting alternative strategies such as surgical strikes against Hamas as a means to mitigate civilian suffering.