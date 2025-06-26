Where is Khamenei? Supreme Leader’s absence fuels uncertainty in Tehran

Recommended -

As Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains unseen for nearly a week, a wave of uncertainty is sweeping through Iran—both within the country’s ruling elite and across its restless streets.

Behind closed doors, political factions are scrambling for influence in the shadow of the absent leader, while on the ground, security forces have launched an aggressive internal crackdown following the recent military confrontation with Israel.

According to reporting by The New York Times, Khamenei’s silence has unsettled the political establishment, triggering a scramble among top officials to shape the country’s path forward.

Multiple senior Iranian officials revealed that rival camps are vying for dominance in Tehran, offering starkly different visions for Iran’s future—particularly regarding nuclear policy, relations with the United States, and the fragile ceasefire with Israel.

One camp, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, appears to be gaining momentum. A moderate who came to power last year promising reform and greater international engagement, Pezeshkian has used the post-war moment to advocate for internal change. “The war and the unity among the people has created an opportunity to change our views on governance and the behavior of our officials,” Pezeshkian said at a recent cabinet meeting, as quoted by his office and reported by The New York Times. His allies include judiciary head Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei—considered close to Khamenei—and the newly appointed commander of the armed forces, Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi.

This faction has quietly indicated support for reopening diplomatic channels with the United States, even after the high-stakes Israeli-American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this month. But any return to the bargaining table is facing fierce resistance from hard-line conservatives.

A rival bloc led by veteran hardliner Saeed Jalili is vocally challenging Pezeshkian’s approach. Backed by Revolutionary Guard leaders and a conservative parliamentary majority, Jalili’s camp has slammed the ceasefire as illegitimate and denounced any move toward renewed nuclear negotiations. According to The New York Times, this group sees compromise as capitulation, and it has begun publicly questioning the president’s authority.

While these power struggles unfold among Iran’s leadership, the state is tightening its grip on the streets. In the days following the June 13 Israeli strikes, authorities shifted swiftly to internal security, launching a sweeping campaign of mass arrests and military deployments, particularly in the country’s Kurdish regions, Reuters reported. Revolutionary Guard and Basij paramilitary units were placed on high alert, and checkpoints have multiplied across major cities.

A senior Iranian security official told Reuters that the regime’s top priority has become preventing unrest, especially in ethnically sensitive areas. “Internal security is now the primary focus,” the official said.

Troops have also been deployed to the borders with Pakistan, Iraq, and Azerbaijan to block infiltration by groups labeled as terrorists. Another official confirmed that hundreds of people have been detained in the past two weeks.

Though no large-scale protests have erupted, simmering frustration is evident. Citizens interviewed by Reuters expressed growing anger over government policies that they believe led to the conflict with Israel—and fear of further repression as the regime cracks down in anticipation of unrest.

The silence from Ayatollah Khamenei has only deepened the sense of instability. At 85, Iran’s supreme leader has been the central pillar of the Islamic Republic for over three decades. His absence from the public eye—especially during such a pivotal national moment—has raised urgent questions about succession, authority, and the direction of the country’s future.