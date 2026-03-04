Where s Cristiano Ronaldo? Fans worry as conflict escalates in Saudi Arabia

For the past 24 hours, fans and media alike have been asking the same question: where has Cristiano Ronaldo gone?

The speculation began Monday evening when flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed a private jet departing Riyadh at 9 p.m. local time and arriving in Madrid later that night.

Rumors quickly spread that the Portuguese superstar, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and their five children were on board. Given the current security tensions in the region, speculation intensified, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s club, attempted to quell the rumors on Tuesday by sharing photos of him training in Riyadh.

However, the situation grew murkier when the club later confirmed that Ronaldo was injured, following a tailored recovery program, and would miss the upcoming league match against Neom—assuming the fixture goes ahead amid the ongoing regional unrest.

Adding to the intrigue is Ronaldo’s unusual silence on social media. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has more than 670 million Instagram followers, has not posted in three days, further fueling speculation about his whereabouts.

As of now, there is no official evidence that Ronaldo has left Saudi Arabia. His next expected appearance could be next Wednesday, when Al-Nassr faces Al-Wasl in the Asian Champions League.