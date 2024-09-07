Yemen's Houthis say they shot down US MQ-9 drone over Marib governorate

Yemen's Houthis jihadists claimed Saturday night that they successfully ambushed and downed an American MQ-9 drone in Yemen.

“The Yemeni air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 aircraft while it was carrying out hostile activities in the airspace of Ma'rib Governorate," said the jihadist group's spokesman Yahya Saree. "This is the eighth plane of its type that the Yemeni Armed Forces have succeeded in shooting down during the Battle of the Promised Victory and the Holy Jihad in support of Gaza.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to perform their jihadist duties in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and in defense of beloved Yemen," he went on.

"And with the help of Allah Almighty, they are in the process of strengthening their defensive capabilities to confront and respond to the American-British aggression by targeting its hostile military movements in the naval operations zone.”