'Zionists should be worried': Hezbollah supporters rally at funeral of top commander

Thousands of Hezbollah supporters gathered Monday in Beirut’s southern suburbs for the funeral of Haytham Ali Tabatabai, the group’s chief of staff, who was killed the day before in what the Israeli military described as a targeted strike.

The large, tightly organized procession escorted his coffin, covered in Hezbollah’s yellow flag, through a stronghold of the movement where many of its members are traditionally laid to rest.

Participants chanted slogans against Israel and the United States, while supporters held up images of Hezbollah leaders and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Senior political figures from the group attended the funeral, though local media noted that the presence of military commanders could not be confirmed.

Reports also indicated that Israeli drones flew over the area during the ceremony.

Sheikh Ali Daamoush, who heads Hezbollah’s Executive Council, condemned the killing as a “grave crime” and warned that it could prompt retaliation, declaring that “the Zionists should be worried.”

He added that Hezbollah would disregard diplomatic initiatives as long as Israel failed to uphold the ceasefire reached a year earlier, an agreement both sides accuse each other of breaking.

Many attendees expressed resolve in the face of the latest escalation. “We will never lay down our arms,” one supporter told the Associated Press.

Tabatabai was widely regarded as Hezbollah’s second-in-command after Secretary General Naim Qassem. His killing marks the highest-ranking loss for the group since the November 2024 ceasefire, which has been weakened by continued cross-border exchanges of fire.