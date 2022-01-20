Ancient prayer room unearthed beneath Iraq’s Al-Nuri mosque

Nasser says the discovery 'amplifies the importance of this historical and archeological site'

Site managers of the Al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraq, announced on Tuesday that they uncovered a historic find underneath the structure - a prayer room which dates back to the 12th century.

The mosque is nicknamed “the hunchback” by locals due to its iconic tilted minaret, according to the World Monuments Fund, and the building is famously depicted on Iraq’s 10,000-dinar currency.

Al-Nuri is situated in the former Islamic State's “caliphate,” and the mosque suffered a large amount of damage during past battles, which prompted a restoration initiative to restore the structure.

It was during this period that the prayer room was unearthed by excavators, along with four other rooms designated for ablutions, a purification ritual Muslims undergo before prayers.

The director of the department of antiquities and heritage, Khaireddine Nasser, said that the find not only grants experts “better knowledge of the surface of Al-Nuri mosque and this ancient prayer room, but also the ablution basins,” according to AFP.

He added that this discovery “amplifies the importance of this historical and archeological site.”

The four ablution rooms, standing nearly 10 feet tall and just over 11 feet wide, were discovered almost 20 feet below the ground.

The mosque’s restoration, set to conclude by the end of 2023, is being funded through a UNESCO initiative which aims to “revive the spirit of Mosul.”

UNESCO received $100 million in funding during 2019 for the project, with about half of this sum contributed by the United Arab Emirates.