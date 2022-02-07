Lebanese museum returns millennia-old antiquities to Iraq

'Today, Iraq has restored 331 cuneiform tablets,' the director of the Iraq council of antiquities says

More than 300 ancient cuneiform writing tablets were returned to Iraq on Monday from a private Lebanese museum as part of Baghdad's widespread efforts to restore antiquities looted during years of war.

Sealed wooden boxes transported the 331 tablets bearing ancient cuneiform script from the Nabu Museum in northern Lebanon to Baghdad, an AFP journalist said.

Iraq has seen its historical artifacts looted for decades, including since the invasion by the United States in 2003 and the rise of the Islamic State militant group 10 years later.

"Today, Iraq has restored 331 cuneiform tablets," the director of the Iraqi council of antiquities and heritage, Laith Majid Hussein, told reporters.

He added that the tablets date back to different eras, ranging from the Akkadian empire starting in 2,400 BC to the third Sumerian dynasty of Ur and through to the ancient Babylonian empire, ending in 1,594 BC.

The kingdom of Ur, founded more than 4,500 years ago, was one of the first centers of civilization.

Built on the banks of the Euphrates river, it was the site of the first examples of writing in cuneiform script.

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein Iraqi antiquities are displayed during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Beirut, Lebanon, February 6, 2022.

Hussein thanked Lebanon for their cooperation and the director of the Nabu Museum for having "facilitated the restoration."

On Sunday, an official Iraqi delegation received the artifacts in a ceremony at the National Museum of Beirut.

The Nabu Museum, named after the Mesopotamian god of wisdom and writing, opened its doors in 2018 with a collection of antiquities - some more than 3,000 years old - originating in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt, and Yemen.

The returned pieces came from private collections, most notably Jawad Adra, husband of former Lebanese defense minister Zeina Akar.

His private collection includes some 2,000 pieces, according to the museum catalog.

Iraq recovered more than 18,000 artifacts in one year, most of them from the United States.