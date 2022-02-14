World’s 50 Best Restaurants: Israel a top food destination

Of the six spots in Israel that made the cut, five of them are located in Tel Aviv, with two in the top 10

Six Israeli restaurants were included in the first-ever list of the 50 best food destinations in the Middle East and North Africa, published by the website World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The ‘MENA’s 50 Best Restuarants’ list, decided by a panel of over 1,000 culinary experts and an intensive voting procedure, is the first such index of the best dining establishments in the entire region.

Of the six spots in Israel that made the cut, five of them are located in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, with two in the top 10.

Top Israeli spots

(#3) OCD Restaurant - Tel Aviv, Israel

(#9) George & John - Tel Aviv, Israel

(#14) HaBasta - Tel Aviv, Israel

(#17) Animar - Tel Aviv, Israel

(#24) Pescado - Ashdod, Israel

(#40) Milgo & Milbar - Tel Aviv, Israel

Avi Zak, a managing partner of George & John, spoke with i24NEWS about his restaurant.

“We have Chef Tomar Tal, who is one of the best chefs in Israel. We have… the best food, but also one of the best hotels in Tel Aviv,” Zak said.

The website described George & John as “meticulous eastern Mediterranean dishes inspired by Tel Aviv’s local produce,” combining flavors from chef Tal’s Jewish-Moroccan heritage.

“It was built 160 years ago by George and John, two brothers who came from the United States to build the first hotel in Jaffa” of southern Tel Aviv, Zak told i24NEWS.

One of its signature dishes is the Jaffa-style octopus carpaccio - thin slices of octopus served on fluffy challah bread with homemade hot red pepper spread, roasted eggplants, and yogurt, according to the website.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants website publishes annual lists of prime destinations for unique culinary experiences while gauging global gastronomic trends.